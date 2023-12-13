River Valley Special Recreation Association celebrates 35 years with Disney cruise

Members of River Valley Special Recreation Association hit the high seas recently to celebrate the organization’s 35th anniversary.

A group of members and their family, along with RVSRA employees, took the Disney Wish cruise Nov. 9-13. In total, there were 31 people in the group.

“Pam [Bright] and I started working on this about a year and half ago,” said RVSRA Program Coordinator Dorene T. Mohler. “We wanted to do something very special for our agency because of this being our 35th anniversary.”

Bright, the organization’s most recent executive director, passed away on Oct. 28 after a battle with cancer.

“It was quite the undertaking, but despite the past year, we all had a great time,” Mohler said. “Pam was going to go, but she was with us in spirit and helped us all have a wonderful time.”

RVSRA — which offers programming for individuals with special needs — hosts an array of activities and provides learning opportunities for participants. The organization is at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.