New Movie Releases: Dec. 15, 2023

<strong>‘Wonka’</strong>

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Adventure/comedy/family.</em> Armed with nothing but a hatful of dreams, young chocolatier Willy Wonka manages to change the world, one delectable bite at a time.

<strong>‘Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night’</strong>

NR, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Religion/faith.</em> A young mother and a shepherd boy experience Jesus’ birth; a performance from world renowned performer Andrea Bocelli, with his son Matteo Bocelli, highlights seven musical performances and two beautiful new monologues.

<strong>‘The Boy and the Heron’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/drama.</em>

<strong>‘The Oath’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em>

<strong>‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’</strong>

NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Musical/concert.</em>

<strong>‘Silent Night’</strong>

R, 94 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em>

<strong>‘Godzilla Minus One’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/Adventure.</em>

<strong>‘The Shift’</strong>

NR, 115 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/Faith.</em>

<strong>‘Wish’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/fantasy.</em>

<strong>‘Trolls Band Together’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/musical.</em>

<strong>‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em>

<strong>‘Thanksgiving’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em>