Best Bets: Week of Dec. 11-17

<strong>Bonfield Lions Cookies with Kris Kringle</strong>

Enjoy cookies with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Bonfield Lions Club, 148 S. Stanford St., Bonfield. Every child through age 12 receives a ticket for the free drawing of a boy’s or girl’s bike. Bikes will be given away at 4p.m. Need not be present to win.

<strong>Ugly Sweater & Hot Chocolate Party</strong>

Stop by the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, to check out the 45th annual Gallery of Trees ahead of the Ugly Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party. At 5:30 p.m. will be the St. George Band and at 6:30 p.m. will be Kankakee Valley Chamber Musicians. Also on site will be Marcia’s Macarons, hot cocoa and visits with Santa.

<strong>'Acting Out Christmas'</strong>

Acting Out Theatre will be hosting its holiday gala at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Events will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The theme is a Christmas variety show and will serve as a fundraiser for the theater organization.

The show will be a revue of holiday favorites and there will be a basket auction, as well as sweet and savory snacks and beverages. The show is directed by Lillian Hurt and Brad Benoit. The cost is $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a> or <a href="https://tinyurl.com/dpjbtv5d" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/dpjbtv5d</a>.

<strong>River Valley Wind, Choral concert</strong>

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the River Valley Wind Ensemble and the River Valley Choral Ensemble will perform a holiday concert at Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

Admission is free and the concert is open to all ages.

This one-hour concert marks the premier performance of the new River Valley Choral Ensemble, a 35-voice choir directed by Kyle Schrage. The choral ensemble is set to perform: “Carol of the Bells” (Ukrainian Bell Carol); “Sure On This Shining Night” by Morten Lauridson, arranged by Michael O’Neal; “Ain’t That-A Rockin,” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs; “All Praise to Thee” by Elaine Hagenberg.

The River Valley Wind Ensemble is set to perform: selections from the opera “The Snow Maiden” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Cortege and Fanfare” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arranged by John Cacavas; “Dance of the Jesters” by P. I. Tchaikovsky, arranged by Ray Cramer; “Hands Across the Sea” by John Phillip Sousa; “The First Noel” by Morton Gould; “Minor Alterations II: Carols from the Dark Side” by David Lovrien; “Last Silent Noël” by Jeanie Murrow arranged by David Lovrien; “Merry Christmas, Everyone!” by Stephen Reinecke.

“The one thing I am looking forward to the most is playing holiday music in a band setting again,” said Bridget Smith, of Kankakee, who performs trumpet in the wind ensemble alongside her father, Cliff Smith, of Bourbonnais. “As much as it is fun to go and be part of the audience, there’s nothing like playing this music and feeling the joy it brings to people.

“And, of course, playing with my dad for a holiday concert. I don’t think we’ve ever played one together!”

<strong>Santa in the Cabin</strong>

A long-standing tradition will return this year to the Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin located on Mill Street and Dixie Highway in Momence. The 36th annual Santa in the Cabin will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Take a step back in time to the 1830s and view what a pioneer Christmas would entail. Santa Claus will be sitting in his favorite chair next to the hearth with Mrs. Claus to visit with kids and spread good cheer. Bring a camera.

This event is possible through a partnership of the Friends of the Park and Main Street Momence. Donations are welcomed.

<strong>Dec. 11</strong>

<strong>New Horizons Band concert</strong>

At 7 p.m. Monday, the New Horizons Band will perform its annual holiday concert at Kresge Auditorium at Olivet Nazarene University. The concert is free to attend.

<strong>Dec. 12</strong>

<strong>GSM vs. RVSRA basketball</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, a basketball game will take place between the teams from Good Shepherd Manor and River Valley Special Recreation Association.

<strong>Dec. 15</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network monthly roundtable</strong>

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly networking roundtable.

This month's theme is Navigating the Holidays and Mental Health. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jordan Allen, DO, a third-year psychiatry resident with Riverside.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for the informational and networking event.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a></strong>

<strong>Christmas in Herscher</strong>

At 6 p.m., Santa will arrive to downtown Herscher on a firetruck traveling down Main Street for the parade before heading to the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, where he will greet children. There will be reindeer food along with make-and-take ornaments for the children.

<strong>Milk & Cookies with Santa</strong>

Put on Christmas pajamas and join Santa for storytime at 6 p.m. at Riverside's Westwood Oaks Independent Living, 100 Westwood Oaks Ct., Kankakee, in the Great Room. Enjoy milk, cookies and hot chocolate and snuggle in while Santa reads a Christmas story. Bring your wishlists and take some photos at the Riverside Senior Life Communities event, which runs until 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Dec. 16</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast with pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $8 per person and kids 5 and under are free. The Bradley Lions Club will be collecting hats, mittens and scarves for children. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-953-1393.

<strong>Pancakes with Santa</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at Onarga American Legion Hall, 1292 N. 900 East Road, Onarga, the Sons of the Legion Squadron 551 will sponsor a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Christmas Tree Lane.

<strong>Clifton’s Christmas Market at the Santa House</strong>

The Clifton Community Development Corporation presents its first annual Clifton's Christmas Market at the Santa House on Main Street in Clifton. The market will run from noon to 5 p.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. and will be on site until 5 p.m. There will be over 20 vendors and a food truck. Hot chocolate will be provided for all.

<strong>Cookies with Santa at The Dam Tap</strong>

Kids can tag along with an adult to meet Santa, take pictures with him and decorate cookies at The Dam Tap, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, from noon to 4 p.m. While the kids are having a blast, the adults can treat themselves to beverage options from the bar.

<strong>Grinch Meet-and-Greet</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. at Phantom Harley-Davidson, 291 Cypress St., Manteno, take a selfie with the Grinch and grab a free calendar while supplies last.

<strong>Christmas at the Braddy house</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Braddy family invite visitors to see their decorated home at 1439 W. Hawkins, Kankakee. Enjoy Christmas music, free hot chocolate and candy canes as you walk through the lighted Christmas display. Mr. and Mrs Claus will also be there. The event is free for all but will also be accepting donations for Fortitude Outreach.

<strong>» <a href="https://bit.ly/484p6nL" target="_blank">bit.ly/484p6nL</a></strong>

<strong>Great Big Family Christmas</strong>

At 7 p.m. is showtime for “Great Big Family Christmas” by Sidewalk Prophets at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. The event kicks off at 4:15 p.m. for VIPs.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://gbfc23-bourbonnais.eventbrite.com" target="_blank">gbfc23-bourbonnais.eventbrite.com</a></strong>

<strong>Winter Ice Show ‘Hometown Holiday’</strong>

From 7-9 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, it’s a flurry of holiday magic as figure skaters celebrate holiday traditions on ice. Tickets are on sale for $10 at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena or by calling 815-939-1946 to purchase over the phone. Door opens 30 minutes prior to the start of the show.

<strong>Dec. 17</strong>

<strong>Reddick Volunteer Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast and Santa Visit</strong>

The Reddick Volunteer Firefighter’s will host their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the Reddick Fire Station Community Hall, 210 E. Main St., Reddick. Santa is arriving between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to visit with area children. All are welcome.

<strong>Brunch with Santa at Sollitt Tap</strong>

Santa will be making a special appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sollitt Tap, 11830 N. Sollitt Rd., Beecher, for a magical Brunch with Santa. Bring the whole family for a jolly good time filled with delicious brunch delights and festive cheer. Don’t forget those wish lists!

<strong>Crafts, Cookies and Cocoa</strong>

At 1 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, in the upstairs hall, kids are invited for crafts, cookie decorating and a hot cocoa bar. The event is hosted by the Bradley American Legion Post 766 — Auxiliary.

<strong>Santa at Grant Park Fire House</strong>

At 1 p.m. Santa will be at the Grant Park Fire Protection District, 12624 IL-1, Grant Park, for pictures on the antique fire truck. The event is free and will serve hot cocoa and snacks. There will be face painting and Grant Park student Paisley Riechers will be selling Christmas ornaments to support local students in need.

<strong>Christmas Fun on the Farm</strong>

Visit with farm animals as well as Santa Claus at Brigwood Acres, 12158 W Wilmington-Peotone Rd, Peotone, from 4-6 p.m. during the Christmas Fun on the Farm event, which goes until 7 p.m. Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will also be on site with Santa until 6 p.m. The event will have a food truck, face painting and vendors in the barn for shopping. Bring letters or lists for Santa and make sure to include a return address. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.