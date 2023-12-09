Watseka Theatre hosting hat trick of concerts in December

WATSEKA — For the first time in Watseka Theatre history, there will be a “hat trick” of concerts. Three rock-and-roll concerts are set for three nights in a row: Dec. 14-16.

Performing for their 12th year at Watseka Theatre is Jackyl, who will take the stage Dec. 14.

On Dec. 15 will be Powerage, an AC/DC tribute band out of Detroit.

Finishing out the hat trick is Spies of the World, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

For tickets and more information, go to watsekatheatre.com. The theater is located at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.