Several holiday events scheduled for River Rock Pub in Kankakee

River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, has several events tapped for December.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 14 will be a White Elephant and Sneaky Santa Bingo event. From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 17 there will be a cake decorating class with Cake Me Happy. Also happening Dec. 17 will be the Art of Storytelling open mic from 7-10 p.m.

On Dec. 21 will be a Bingo for a Cause Toy Drive.

From noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 23, Santa will be on site for photos with kids. The photos will be by Peaches Photo Booth at a cost of $5. From noon to 2 p.m. will be seasonal music with the Champagne Experience.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RiverRockPub" target="_blank">facebook.com/RiverRockPub</a>.