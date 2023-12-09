REEL TALK: 'Leave the World Behind' offers stellar cast, script

What happens when a stressed out, plugged-in family takes a last-minute vacation along the shore, renting a luxury home, and the owner shows up needing a place to stay? Controlled chaos. “Leave the World Behind” is a measured and chilling look at two families who, deprived of information, must follow the clues and survive while protecting those they love.

Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) and her hubby, Clay (Ethan Hawke), gather the kids, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) and Archie (Charlie Evans), and hit the road to the New York shoreline. The house they’ve rented for the weekend is spectacular and the kids are finally enjoying summer in the pool as Mom and Dad observe their happiness.

Amidst the calm, there’s an ever-looming chill in the air as we know this feeling can’t last forever. Awakening to a knock on the door in the middle of the night, Amanda and Clay see G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his adult daughter Ruth (Myha’la Herrold) who ask to spend the night because of some sort of traffic and blackout issues in the city.

Amanda, immediately suspicious as she never has spoken with or seen the owners, ultimately allows them in thanks to her hubby’s trusting nature. The next morning reveals just a few more clues as to what is really happening both inside the home and across the sound in NYC.

With an all-star cast like this — including Kevin Bacon as a prepper/survivor down the street — you’d expect an equally stellar script, and writers Rumaan Alam and Sam Esmail deliver it skillfully. Peeling back the layers of each of the characters and allowing us to see only small pieces of information about what’s happening in the world creates the tension and empathy you hope to have when watching a thriller.

We are constantly questioning if G.H. and his daughter are who they say they are, dropping cryptic pieces of their puzzle along the way. Clay and Amanda couldn’t be any more different and this balances the story as it pushes us to side with one person or another.

Protecting their children, both G.H. and the Sandfords — all at different ages and stages — create a realistic look at parenting in what could be a dire situation. And Rose’s obsession with the television series “Friends” delivers levity and irony all at the same time.

To give you any of the chilling moments would take away the surprise of the film as this story is a ride we can all enjoy. What lurks around the corner is a surprise for everyone, and we learn to expect the unexpected and attempt to put the pieces of the puzzle together all while questioning what we would do if we were in their shoes.

Again, this all-star cast elevates the story as they all take their characters and develop realistic personalities and relationships with one another. Roberts’ Amanda is a no-nonsense woman whose background helps and deters her at the same time.

Hawke’s Clay couldn’t be more laid back, but his love for his children is a passionate attribute. Ali never disappoints, and his G.H. persona is gorgeously created as we question who he is and whether or not to trust him. And more importantly, as Herrold’s Ruth questions us, why are we not trusting him?

Cinematography is paramount in creating an intriguingly chilling film like this. Tod Campbell, director of photography, hones his skills to bring us along on this adventure while Esmail, who also directed the film, expertly finds just the right shot to tantalize our senses.

“Leave the World Behind” isn’t going to put you in the holiday spirit, but it will certainly take you on a ride you won’t soon forget.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“Leave the World Behind” is now streaming on Netflix.