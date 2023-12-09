New on the bookshelf: Dec. 9, 2023

<strong>Investigating ‘The Death of Public School’</strong>

In “The Death of Public School,” Cara Fitzpatrick’s first book, she takes a wide view of the history of education across the United States, specifically the history of attempts to make public education less public.

How money for educating children is distributed is a current culture-wars political flashpoint, with Florida right out front. In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law that offers about $8,000 to any K-12 student in the state to use for educational expenses ranging from tuition at religious schools to tickets to theme parks. The first requirement to get the money is that they must leave public school behind.

Fitzpatrick’s book ends before that law, a radical step away from traditional public schooling, took effect, but she skillfully explains the path that led to it.

“For more than a hundred years,” she writes, “Americans have typically defined a public school as one that is operated by the government, paid for with tax dollars, accountable to voters, and free of religious instruction.”

In many places, that definition no longer applies. Fitzpatrick’s book examines both the movements to alter it and the motives for those efforts, which are often tied to race or religion.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>‘Night Side of the River’ is a haunting ride</strong>

Do you believe in ghosts?

Jeanette Winterson wants to know in the introduction to “Night Side of the River,” her collection of ghost stories. Quite a few of us do, it appears, and she is fascinated by our fascination in our “ghostly selves,” mostly because the evolution of belief should have produced a far different result: “As the world has become more secular, belief in the supernatural should have gone the way of leaving out gifts for elves and fairies. … Yet ghost festivals are popular all over the world.”

As she ponders the spirit world, Winterson roams across cultures, from Chinese gui ghosts to the battle-ghosts of German, Icelandic and Scandinavian folklore. She also explores religions, different eras, the work of Charles Dickens, M.R. James and Shirley Jackson, and ends the introduction with thoughts on what “ghost” even means anymore as artificial intelligence develops and possibly becomes sentient.

So, do you believe in ghosts?

Winterson isn’t out to convince anybody, but she does include her own experiences with the supernatural (“I can’t explain them. But I can’t explain them away, either”), interpolating them between story sections: Devices, Places, People and Visitations.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Essayist writes backyards are the world</strong>

“The Comfort of Crows” is Margaret Renkl’s best yet. Quietly, poetically, she writes of the natural cycle of a year in her backyard, as well as of her own passage into the final third of her life (she’s in her 60s) and of such modern-day quandaries as the exhaustion that comes with trying to reply to scores of heartfelt emails that land in her inbox every day.

She writes of her love for her modest house and yard and for her husband and three grown sons, of worry about her increasing fatigue and fading vision, and most of all, of her fascination with the bugs, butterflies, birds and beasts that inhabit her yard and neighborhood. She sees that fauna fading as modest homes and old trees give way to huge houses with golf-course-smooth lawns.

Turning only rarely to those numbing words “climate change,” Renkl describes its effects on her backyard — and on yours. Somehow, she manages to wax gently positive, as when she writes: “Even if the terrible time comes when all the songbirds are gone, lost to the fiery world, crows will remain among us, living on what we leave behind.”

One of Renkl’s charms is her ability to deliver evocative imagery in but a few words.

— Pamela Miller, Star Tribune