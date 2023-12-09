Mental Health Network meeting to address navigating the holidays

From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Dec. 15 in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly networking roundtable.

This month's theme is Navigating the Holidays and Mental Health. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jordan Allen, DO, a third-year psychiatry resident with Riverside.

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for the informational and networking event.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.