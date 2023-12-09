Library Life: Week of Dec. 10, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Wrap and Yap: Grab your unwrapped gifts and join from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 for a gift-wrapping get together. There will be limited supplies.

• Local Author Signing: From 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16, join for a book signing with local authors Aaron Robinson, Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson and Jerimaine Hunt Sr.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Tech Tuesday: From 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, bring your tech-related questions to the library for assistance.

• Family Gingerbread Houses: From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 16, families can decorate a pre-assembled gingerbread house. The cost is $10 per family. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Storytime Holiday Party: At 10 a.m. Friday, kids aged preschool and younger can join for stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities.

• Cookie Decorating: From 9:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 16, decorate cookies. Free to patrons; $15 for nonresidents.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Drop in between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 for cocoa and crafts. All are welcome.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Magic the Gathering: From 5-7 p.m. Thursday, play Magic the Gathering. Open to all with supplies available.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Kids Craft Corner: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, make Christmas ornaments with Miss Robin. Registration required.

• Tween Scene: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, make ugly Christmas shirts. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Christmas Collection: The library is in the process of collecting small Christmas trees (3-4 feet) and small ornaments. Contact for more information on how to donate.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Catching Christmas” by Terri Blackstock.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Family Video Game Party: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, families are invited for video games and snacks.

• Puppet Storytime Theater: At 11 a.m. Dec. 16, join for a puppet theater story and a craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Wonka Week: During this week, every time you check out materials, you can pick a “Wonka Bar.” If it has a golden ticket, you will receive a raffle ticket to win a giant chocolate bar and $50 in Fandango gift cards.

• Radio Players Christmas Show: The show is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Registration required.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Lost and Hound” by Rita Mae Brown; “From a Far and Lovely Country” by Alexander Smith McCall; “Secret” by Lee Child.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544