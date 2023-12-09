Decorated Braddy house raising funds for Fortitude

KANKAKEE — From 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Braddy family invite visitors to see their decorated home at 1439 W. Hawkins, Kankakee. Enjoy Christmas music, free hot chocolate and candy canes as you walk through the lighted Christmas display. Mr. and Mrs. Claus also will be there. The event is free for all but will also be accepting donations for Fortitude Community Outreach.

For more information and a peek at the detailed Christmas display, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/484p6nL" target="_blank">bit.ly/484p6nL</a>.