A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A time of giving

If you look beyond the capitalistic brouhaha that has become the holiday season, you’ll find traces of its core: a time to spend with loved ones and celebrate what you’re thankful for.

It’s also a time to look past yourself and ask how you can help others who may not be as fortunate.

Some of you may be thinking: with the price of everything on the uptick these days, I just don’t have the budget to donate money.

There are ways outside of financial contribution that you can help others in need.

• Look around your house for items you may no longer need or have duplicates of. If they’re non-perishable food items, these can be brought to a local food pantry. Clothing or household items that are in good condition can be brought to a clothing drive or to local spots like St. Vincent de Paul or One Neighbor At A Time.

• Donate your time. Perhaps a church could use a hand with a coat drive, or an organization collecting toys for kids in need could use gift wrappers. There’s no shortage of ways to lend a hand.

• If you don’t have the time or money to help, a quick social media post can go a long way. Nonprofits often post to Facebook when they’re looking for help. By sharing that post, you’re lengthening the exposure, theoretically giving the nonprofit more of a chance of finding help.

• For those that are physically able, helping elderly neighbors shovel when it snows can be of great help.

• If there’s something that’s been on your mind that could be of community benefit, use your voice to contact local politicians and legislators to share your thoughts.

• Donate a skill. Are you a talented painter? Are you good at cooking on a budget? Reach out to local nonprofits about leading a workshop that can be of assistance to the population that they serve.

• If you’re like me, it’s unlikely that you’ll read the same book twice. Unless it has a special meaning to you, why let it take up space on your shelf? Grab all the books that you have no use for and bring them to your library to donate.

The best thing that you can do for your community is to stay informed. The more you know about what’s going on, the more you are able to help and are able to share that information with those in your circle who may need that help.

The holidays are in full swing and will be over before you know it. Try and take some time to make them meaningful!