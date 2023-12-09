5 photos of Herscher High School's dodgeball tournament

A dodgeball tournament fundraiser was held last weekend at Herscher High School to raise money for the school’s foods class. This event was put on by Cook Around the World and the funds raised will be put toward a group of Herscher High School seniors taking a trip to Disney World, where they will have the opportunity to cook with professional chefs and compete in a “Chopped”-style competition.

The tournament was for grades second and older. The winner of the $500 raffle was Andy Summers.

A total of $4,267 was raised during the event (between raffle tickets, entry cost and concessions). The next fundraiser, a parent night out, will be Dec. 15 at Herscher High School (for potty-trained children ages 4-12, which will include pizza, hot cocoa, a craft and cookie decorating for $25 per child, $15 per additional sibling). Register by emailing Amanda Morgan <a href="mailto:morgana@hcusd2.org" target="_blank">morgana@hcusd2.org</a> by Dec. 13.