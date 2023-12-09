$22K raised to fight arthritis at local Jingle Bell

The sky was overcast Sunday morning, but the rain held off and temperatures were warm.

That made for a pretty good winter day for running. The result was a crowd of about 240 runners and walkers for the 33rd annual Jingle Bell Run at Kankakee Community College.

The event raises money for the Arthritis Foundation. Jessica Bearak, Illinois director for the Arthritis Foundation, expects when all the fundraising is done, the race will have raised more than $22,000 for charity.

The race might have had its youngest winner in years. Brayden Domont, 13, of Bourbonnais, a seventh-grader at the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 42.5 seconds — about two minutes ahead of anyone else.

Domont is a member of the BUGC cross country team, which won the state 4A title. He finished sixth at state. He is the son of Brian and Carolyn Domont and his older sister, Sophia, is a diver at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School.

Domont ran the race last year but did not do well because of a leg cramp.

The top finishing woman was Klarke Goranson, of Manteno, in 20:03.1.

After not being held in recent years, the Jingle Bell reinstated the competitive walk. Tobe Fulford was the top male walker, and Maryellen Quinn Williams was fastest female walker.

The major sponsor for this year’s race was OAK Orthopedics. Dr. William Mosenthal, of OAK, was the medical honoree.

Other sponsors included Riverside Orthopedics, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, CSL Behring and Kankakee Nursery.

Because the race has in-kind sponsors for food and supplies, virtually all of the entry fees and donations go directly to the cause.

Chicago Dough brings fresh, warm pizza. Oberweis donates hot chocolate. The Bennett-Curtis House gave hot soup. Pepsi donated Gatorade. Water was given by Culligan, and Jewel made a gift of the bananas.

Other in-kind donors included Kankakee Community College for the use of the facilities, the Hilton Garden Inn and the Kankakee Fire and Kankakee Public Works departments.

This year, many Kankakee area merchants donated prizes for contests. Alicia Parkinson, the daughter of Lu Parkinson, who organized the Jingle Bell when it first started in Kankakee, played a big role in asking merchants and organizing the prizes.

Van Drunen Farms — Futureceuticals donated 20 bottles of an herbal supplement designed to improve athletic performance. Those awards went to the first 10 adult men and the first 10 adult women in the run.

The number of participants and the amount raised, Bearak said, represented the best year for Kankakee since the pandemic.

“The generosity of the Kankakee community is appreciated,” Bearak said. “The runners and the walkers come out to participate. Our donors and sponsors are strong here.”

The top 10 fundraising teams were: Santa’s Healers; ASMK Helping Hands; Kankakee River Running Club; Blitzen for Ben; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department; Moosettes; OAK; Can’t Help Our Elves; Jingle Bell Penguins; and Law Office of Kimberly Donato.

The top 10 fundraising individuals were: Avry Gray; Debra Ann Caise; Darlene Cipcich; Barbara Moser; Gerry Morgan; Debra Morgan; Rose Kieffer; Shannon Kurtz; Benjamin Simanis and Tara Lacey.

There were prizes for Ugly Holiday Sweaters and Christmas Costumes. Lucas Skrobot, of Kankakee, won the “Ugly” title for his sweater. Madison Hundley, Reese Hundley and Brooke Simanis won the group costume event by coming as a matching gingerbread family. Oliver Lamore, of Bourbonnais, won the youth costume division dressed as the Grinch. All were judged by audience applause.

Each year, the Jingle Bell gives cash prizes to the local high schools that bring the most volunteers and participants. This year, the awards were won, in order, by Manteno High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Complete race results can be viewed on <a href="https://www.Itsracetime.com" target="_blank">Itsracetime.com</a>. The Kankakee Jingle Bell Arthritis site is <a href="https://www.jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a>.