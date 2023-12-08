Acting Out Theatre to present 'Acting Out Christmas'

BOURBONNAIS — Acting Out Theatre will be hosting its holiday gala at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Events will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16. The theme is a Christmas variety show and will serve as a fundraiser for the theater organization.

The show will be a revue of holiday favorites and there will be a basket auction, as well as sweet and savory snacks and beverages. The show is directed by Lillian Hurt and Brad Benoit. The cost is $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and younger. Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a> or <a href="https://tinyurl.com/dpjbtv5d" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/dpjbtv5d</a>.