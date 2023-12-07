AMC/Sundance imports 'The Lovers' from Ireland

There are just so many ways romantic characters can bump into each other and then fall in love. The Hollywood term for this plot gimmick is the “meet cute,” and the imported Irish comedy series “The Lovers” (Sundance Now, AMC+) offers a somewhat grim variation on the device.

When we first meet Seamus (Johnny Flynn) he’s in the midst of his morning routine, a combination of expensive grooming products, self-affirmations and overconfidence. He reminded this viewer of Christian Bale’s psychopathic yuppie in “American Psycho.”

Seamus is some kind of author and expert on his way to a London meeting to map out his new TV news showcase, which features his name quite prominently. He’s so vain that when he first encounters his new producer, he assumes she’s just a besotted fan and dismisses her with a quick selfie.

Fate and the mechanics of sitcoms take his show to his native Belfast, home to Janet (Roisin Gallagher), a surly and seriously depressed supermarket clerk who considers a simple “Good morning” as a kind of an assault.

While taping a segment on a gritty Belfast street, Seamus’ smug condescension to the unemployed youth around him is met with hostility and a few thrown punches. Running for his life, he jumps through an alley that just so happens to lead to Janet’s backyard, where she appears to be about to kill herself with a sawed-off shotgun. Shocked by the sight of handsome Seamus, she hesitates just long enough for the gun to drop and fire, scaring away his belligerent pursuers. Now that’s quite a sitcom setup!

The contrivances don’t stop there. A lost phone and the return of the angry gang strand Seamus in Janet’s flat. She has no clue as to Seamus’ fame or about his posh and perfect actress girlfriend back in his expensive London flat.

But before “The Lovers” can proceed with showing us how much the arrogant Seamus has to learn from a regular working girl, viewers will have to decide if they want to spend time with a series that plays so casually with the notion of suicide — particularly when it’s used as a slapstick plot device.

But there’s some promise in “The Lovers,” particularly as a satire of the emptiness of television news. It also recalls the theme of Jean Renoir’s 1932 movie “Boudu Saved From Drowning,” reprised in the 1986 Nick Nolte/Bette Midler comedy “Down and Out in Beverly Hills.” Those films suggest the act of saving someone’s life makes you responsible for their future as well. It’s not certain Seamus is up to the task.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Drew Carey hosts a holiday-themed episode of “The Price Is Right at Night” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), showcasing single contestants on holiday dates.

— Wynonna Judd hosts a holiday concert taped before a live audience at Nashville’s most celebrated showcase on “Christmas at the Opry” (7 p.m., NBC). Performers include Mitchell Tenpenny, Kelly Clarkson and Trace Adkins.

— A memorable wedding is the hallmark of the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New England Patriots in Thursday Night Football action (7:15 p.m.), streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

— The 2015 horror film “The Witch” (8:25 p.m., Cinemax), marked the film debut for Anya Taylor-Joy (“Queen’s Gambit”) and director Robert Eggers.

CULT CHOICE

An actress (Naomi Watts) is distracted from her big audition by her run-in with an amnesiac (Laura Harring) in director/writer David Lynch’s surreal 2001 film noir homage “Mulholland Drive” (9:05 p.m., TMCX). Robert Forster also stars, and the movie features the final screen role for actress/dancer Ann Miller (“Easter Parade”).

SERIES NOTES

“Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Ghosts UK” (CBS, TV-PG): a new revenue stream (8 p.m.); a messy morning after (8:30 p.m.) ... “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Jason’s crisis unravels on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Liz Cheney and Sara Bareilles are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Olivia Rodrigo, “Squid Game” finalists and Ashley McBryde on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Levine and Halle Bailey appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Colin Jost, Gael Garcia Bernal and Brian Frasier-Moore visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Blake Clark, Greg Warren, Kathleen Madigan and Joe Recca appear on “Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen” (11:37 p.m., CBS).