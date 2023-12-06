Sounds of the holiday season: Festive concerts on the calendar

The sounds of the holiday season have begun to fill the air around the community, and there are several chances to enjoy festive music this month.

<strong>STRINGS IN THE STACKS</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday, the River Valley String Ensemble will be performing Strings in the Stacks at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton, Bradley. Light refreshments will be served, and all ages are welcome.

<strong>SOUNDS OF THE SEASON</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, this festive concert features innovative performances of favorite holiday music by Olivet Nazarene University students.

The theme of this year’s show is Rejoice and the concert features the Orpheus Choir, concert singers, Proclamation Gospel Choir and the University Orchestra and Bands.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.olivet.brushfire.com/events/563176" target="_blank">olivet.brushfire.com/events/563176</a>.

<strong>NEW HORIZONS’ HOLIDAY CONCERT</strong>

At 7 p.m. Monday, the New Horizons Band will perform its annual holiday concert at Kresge Auditorium at Olivet Nazarene University. The concert is free to attend.

<strong>WIND, CHORAL ENSEMBLES</strong>

At 2 p.m. Dec. 17, the River Valley Wind Ensemble and the River Valley Choral Ensemble will perform a holiday concert at Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

Admission is free and the concert is open to all ages.

This one-hour concert marks the premier performance of the new River Valley Choral Ensemble, a 35-voice choir directed by Kyle Schrage. The choral ensemble is set to perform: “Carol of the Bells” (Ukrainian Bell Carol); “Sure On This Shining Night” by Morten Lauridson, arranged by Michael O’Neal; “Ain’t That-A Rockin,” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs; “All Praise to Thee” by Elaine Hagenberg.

The River Valley Wind Ensemble is set to perform: selections from the opera “The Snow Maiden” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Cortege and Fanfare” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arranged by John Cacavas; “Dance of the Jesters” by P. I. Tchaikovsky, arranged by Ray Cramer; “Hands Across the Sea” by John Phillip Sousa; “The First Noel” by Morton Gould; “Minor Alterations II: Carols from the Dark Side” by David Lovrien; “Last Silent Noël” by Jeanie Murrow arranged by David Lovrien; “Merry Christmas, Everyone!” by Stephen Reinecke.

“The one thing I am looking forward to the most is playing holiday music in a band setting again,” said Bridget Smith, of Kankakee, who performs trumpet in the wind ensemble alongside her father, Cliff Smith, of Bourbonnais. “As much as it is fun to go and be part of the audience, there’s nothing like playing this music and feeling the joy it brings to people.

“And, of course, playing with my dad for a holiday concert. I don’t think we’ve ever played one together!”

The ensembles are organized by the River Valley Music Corporation, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.windensemble.org" target="_blank">windensemble.org</a>, search “River Valley Wind Ensemble” on Facebook, or follow @rivervalleywindensemble on Instagram.