Pet of the Week: Dec. 6, 2023

Name: Astrid

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: Kevin McCarthy, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: Astrid’s favorite person is her cat dad, Kevin. When he arrives home, she runs to greet him immediately and has the loudest purrs to tell him how excited she is that he is home. She is a happy, curious and playful girl. She likes getting into small spaces (and trouble!).

Favorite Treat: Anything sweet that is shared with her. She also enjoys a cat treat right before bed every evening.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Why were you gone so long, Dad? And, what’s for dessert?