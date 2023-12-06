New Movie Releases: Dec. 8, 2023

<strong>‘The Boy and the Heron’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated/drama.</em> A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.

<strong>‘The Oath’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> In 400 A.D., in a forgotten time of Ancient America, a lone Hebraic fugitive must preserve the history of his fallen nation while being hunted by a ruthless tyrant — but rescuing the King’s abused mistress could awaken a warrior’s past.

<strong>‘Love Actually’</strong>

R, 144 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Re-released for its 20th anniversary, nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love.

<strong>‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’</strong>

NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/concert.</em>

<strong>‘Silent Night’</strong>

R, 94 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em>

<strong>‘Godzilla Minus One’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/Adventure.</em>

<strong>‘The Shift’</strong>

NR, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/Faith.</em>

<strong>‘Napoleon’</strong>

R, 158 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/epic.</em>

<strong>‘Wish’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/fantasy.</em>

<strong>‘Trolls Band Together’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/musical.</em>

<strong>‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em>

<strong>‘Thanksgiving’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em>

<strong>‘The Marvels’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em>

<strong>‘Oppenheimer’</strong>

R, 180 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/history.</em>