Best Bets: Week of Dec. 4-10

<strong>Kankakee Christmas Parade</strong>

Santa Claus is coming to (down)town.

The second annual Kankakee Christmas Parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kankakee on the corner of North Schuyler Avenue and East Oak Street. It then will travel south down Schuyler Avenue, east on East River Street, then north on South East Avenue, ending at the Kankakee Train Depot Fountain.

This is the return of the longstanding Kankakee tradition that ended in 1993 and returned in 2022. This year’s grand marshal will be Theodis Pace, President of the Kankakee Chapter of the NAACP.

For more details, go to <a href="https://www.citykankakee-il.gov/christmasparade" target="_blank">citykankakee-il.gov/christmasparade</a>.

<strong>Sounds of the Season</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday at Olivet Nazarene University’s Centennial Chapel, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, this festive concert features innovative performances of favorite holiday music by Olivet Nazarene University students. The theme of this year’s show is Rejoice and the concert features the Orpheus Choir, concert singers, Proclamation Gospel Choir and the University Orchestra and Bands.

For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.olivet.brushfire.com/events/563176" target="_blank">olivet.brushfire.com/events/563176</a>.

<strong>Winter Wander Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, a holiday vendor market will feature various local artisans as well as performances from local musicians — including Shelby Ryan at 10:30 a.m. — and choirs.

<strong>Miracle on 8th — A Kris Kringle Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Historical Society will host a new holiday event featuring activities and entertainment for all ages.

There will be games, crafts, s’mores, hot chocolate, music, shopping, the 45th annual Gallery of Trees display, visits with winter characters and more. Various local choirs, bands and dance troupes will be performing on the Civic Auditorium stage during the day. Also joining in on the festivities will be Mr. Magic with his bag of magic tricks.

<strong>KVPD Tree of Honor Tree Lighting</strong>

Kankakee Valley Park District’s annual Tree of Honor Tree Lighting at Bird Park, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and honors active military personnel, veterans and first responders with the lighting of the Tree of Honor. This year’s keynote speaker is Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

As part of the Tree of Honor event, the KVPD will be accepting donations for care packages for our active military members and disabled veterans. Care package donations will be accepted through Dec. 7 at the Bird Park Administrative Office, KVPD Rec Center and Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, as well as at the Tree of Honor event.

Donated items will be given to Adopt a Soldier to send out to active military members and disabled veterans. Donation items needed include personal hygiene products; hand and foot warmers; white socks; nonrefrigerated items, such as small packages of cookies and crackers, trail mix, tuna, ramen noodle cups and protein bars; feminine products; and more.

For a full listing of care package donation items needed, go to <a href="https://www.adoptasoldier.org/care-packages-holiday-blessings" target="_blank">adoptasoldier.org/care-packages-holiday-blessings</a>.

<strong>Dec. 7</strong>

<strong>Lion Wreathing, Tree Lighting in Kankakee</strong>

The iconic lions stationed outside of the Kankakee Public Library are set to receive their annual wreaths at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. After the tradition, in which local children assist Mayor Chris Curtis in administering the wreaths to lions Readmore and Seemore, will be the annual tree-lighting event in Festival Square.

<strong>Bingo and Christmas Tree Lane</strong>

Doors open at 6 p.m. for bingo and the Christmas Tree Lane event at the American Legion building/Durham Park in Onarga. At 6:30 p.m. starts the early-bird bingo game. The progressive game is $200. Food will be available for purchase.

<strong>Dec. 9</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon, the newly formed Kankakee Conversational Spanish Language Meetup will meet at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, on the first floor in room A. This is a conversational meeting in a non-structured teaching format. The meetup is open to the public, and it happens the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

<strong>P.E.E.P. Pembroke meeting</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pembroke Township Senior Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke, The Community Development Corporation of PHP (CDC-PHP) is hosting a free Lunch and Learn discussion event. The event will cover a range of topics including home energy efficiency tips, methods of finding funding and heating and cooling solutions. The event is part of the P.E.E.P. Show series, specifically P.E.E.P. Show #5. This one will be featuring a representative from U.S.D.A. Rural Development.

<strong>‘The Christmas Star’ at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

At 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Olivet Nazarene University’s Strickler Planetarium will host “The Christmas Star.” There are no reservations necessary, and the cost is $5 per person (cash only) at the door.

<strong>Dec. 9-10</strong>

<strong>Sunrise Center Animal Rescue fundraiser</strong>

From noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Mystic Dreams by Sarah, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, $10 from each reading and 20% of all sales will be donated to Sunrise Center Animal Rescue. There also will be a donation drive that weekend with raffle prizes. On Sunday, there will be a holiday craft fair.

<strong>Central High School Madrigals</strong>

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, the Central High School Music Department will present its annual Madrigal performances. At 6:15 p.m. Saturday will be pre-show entertainment and desserts, which will happen again at 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Pre-show entertainment includes the CHS Instrumental Consort, the John L. Nash Madrigal Ensemble and, new this year, the CHS Madri-gals.

After the pre-show, audience members will be ushered into the auditorium for the stage show. Featuring the Central Madrigal Singers, Madri-gals, as well as the CHS Instrumental Consort, the performances will include a variety of seasonal songs from around the world. Maggie Prendergast directs both the CHS Madrigal Singers and Madri-gals. Kelly Gifford directs the Nash Madrigal Ensemble. The Central Instrumental Consort is directed by Renee Pendry. The original script for the show is written by Martin Kohn.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, email Amy Sides at <a href="mailto:asides@cusd4.org" target="_blank">asides@cusd4.org</a>, or call the high school at 815-694-2321. All shows take place at Central High School, 1134 3100N Road, Clifton.

<strong>Dec. 10</strong>

<strong>Icee’s Santa Express</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, there will be Icee’s Santa Express. Tickets cost $15 per person and include a range of activities, including ice skating, crafts and a hot cocoa bar. Capture the magic of the season by taking photos with mascot Icee and Santa Claus.

