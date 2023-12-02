REEL TALK: 'May December' fictionalizes famous '90s headline

“May December” is a fictionalized tale inspired by the 1990’s sensationalized headlines of Mary Kay Letourneau’s affair with her 12-year-old student, Vili Fualaau.

Imprisoned and giving birth to the daughter Fualaau fathered, the two later married and had a total of three children. The film’s story uses this background and begins its own story as Todd Haynes (“Dark Waters” 2019, “Carol” 2015) directs Natalie Portman as Elizabeth, a famous actress taking on the role of Gracie Atherton-Yoo, the Mary Kay-inspired character portrayed by Julianne Moore, in an upcoming independent film.

Insinuating herself into the outwardly “normal” family for a period of time, Elizabeth brings the past to the forefront, pushing both Joe Yoo (Charles Melton), Gracie’s husband, and their children to question Gracie’s morality.

It’s difficult not to watch this film with absolute disgust as we fully understand that Gracie took her position of power as a teacher and wielded it over Joe as a child, seducing him and forever changing (damaging?) his psyche and his future. Bearing this in mind, it’s also quite a riveting psychological story of confronting societal mores and norms as well as looking in the mirror to truly see oneself.

And this is what becomes most interesting as Elizabeth begins to take on the physical and psychological mannerisms of the woman she is studying — to a disturbing degree.

The family dynamics, initially appearing like any other family, slowly devolves as the high school and college-aged kids, older now than their father when he had them, discuss their futures. Joe begins to tear down his own protective layers as he sees his children grow, the protective nature of a father reflecting back on his own past. It’s a devastating look into who Joe was, is and, perhaps, should have been.

Equally captivating is Gracie’s immaturity and lack of grasp on reality and her past. Initially attempting to befriend the famous actress in the hopes that she will portray Gracie favorably, it’s obvious that she is threatened and begins to unravel. Guilt, however, is not a part of that spiraling.

What’s the message here if there is one at all? Is it that Hollywood and tabloids thrive on sordid stories like this?

If so, there’s a meta-aspect as “May December” capitalizes on it. Whether or not there is a message here is up to you, the viewer, but no one can deny the outstanding performances of all the actors.

Moore is always up to any role and finds the right notes to play this out-of-touch 50-something-year-old who takes zero responsibility for what she did. She creates a credible character who is somehow naive but has an exterior made of armor.

Mirroring the subtleties of Moore’s character is Portman as she finds the smallest of details to bring her less-than moralistically upstanding character to life. Portman fully understands the underbelly of Hollywood and the lengths an actor will go to in order to stand out in the industry. Our connection and emotional investment with Portman’s Elizabeth waxes and wanes throughout the tale until the bitter end.

Melton’s Joe Yoo is equally evocative as we understand his heartbreaking life story thus far, hoping that his future might be a brighter one. His innocence was taken by Gracie a lifetime ago, but there remains an element of childlike trust confirming that he never really had a chance to grow up.

“May December” is unfortunately a familiar story and while this particular one may have been ripped from the headlines, it’s a story that happens much too often. Make no mistake, this is not a comedy as it is being touted; it is an abhorrent display of the world around us even as the cast eloquently and skillfully portrays a true-life inspired story of a pedophiliac.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

“May December” is now streaming on Netflix.