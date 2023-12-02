Pet of the Weekend: Dec. 2, 2023

Name: Alfie

Age: 9

My People and Place of Residence: Ivan and Jaynee Hall, of Peotone.

A Little Bit About Me: I’m a lover of people and attention. I am a Newfoundland and am considered a “Gentle Giant” breed. I am 9 years old and am losing some energy but still love life, mama’s massages and treats. I still enjoy walks down to the pond in my neighborhood, where I greet the ducks. I get spoiled every day with a breakfast of cantaloupe, bananas and blueberries and so look forward to it.

Favorite Treat: Dried sweet potatoes.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Life is good!