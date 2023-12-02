New on the bookshelf: Dec. 2, 2023

<strong>Instead of new Grisham novel, read this</strong>

I’m supposed to be reviewing John Grisham’s sequel to “The Firm,” called “The Exchange,” in this space. Instead, I’m going to write about a thriller that’s actually good.

“The Exchange” is a baffling book. Mitch McDeere is back, 15 years after those events, but he never steps foot in a courtroom in Grisham’s 49th novel, which is not even a legal thriller.

Instead, it’s an international kidnapping melodrama, with a victim we don’t care about and a bizarre opening 40 pages that have nothing to do with anything that comes after — a bait-and-switch that reads as if Grisham got bored with the legal thriller he started (a death row case) and decided to shift gears.

Nostalgia will lead tons of readers to pick up the sequel but, instead, I’d recommend another newish thriller about a guy who, like McDeere, treads on both sides of the law, Dwyer Murphy’s “The Stolen Coast.”

It’s a contemporary update of the hard-boiled detective novels of Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett. “Stolen Coast” is more deliberate than most thrillers because Dwyer is less interested in plot than character dynamics.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Sly Stone writes frustrating autobiography</strong>

Here is the most telling sentence in Sly Stone’s autobiography: “I would say that drugs didn’t affect me too much, but I didn’t have to be around me.”

In the works for more than a decade, “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)” is about drugs a lot of the time. And it’s about Stone not owning up to his responsibilities — musical appearances, child support payments, fidelity — much of the rest of the time.

Written with music biographer Ben Greenman and “created in collaboration with Sly Stone’s manager, Arlene Hirschkowitz” (whatever that means), “Thank You” is a peculiar book. It captures what one assumes is Stone’s voice — laconic, fond of wordplay, non-judgmental — but also dispassionately observes his life from the point of view of someone who is outside it. This reaches its nadir in an odd chapter about Stone guest-hosting “The Mike Douglas Show,” which seems to have been written by a stranger who watched the episode on YouTube and wrote down everything they saw.

“Thank You” does capture the milieu they sprang from and the vibe he hoped to convey.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Martin Baron goes inside the news</strong>

If you feel, as many people do, that keeping up with the news over the last decade has been harrowing, imagine being at the center of it, making the decisions about what gets covered and how — and how to deal with the blowback.

That’s the riveting story told in “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post,” the new book by Martin Baron, who was executive editor of the Post from 2013 until he retired in 2021.

Baron, who was born and raised in Tampa, has had a legendary career as a journalist, serving as executive editor of The Miami Herald and The Boston Globe before his tenure at the Post. At the Globe, he directed the team of investigative reporters who exposed a widespread pattern of sexual abuses by Catholic priests and cover-ups by the Church. Their work won a Pulitzer Prize and inspired the Oscar-winning movie “Spotlight,” in which Baron was played by Liev Schreiber, who, Baron writes, “afforded me a lasting image as humorless, laconic, yet resolute.”

Baron is neither laconic nor humorless in this compelling, detail-rich book, but that resolute character comes through clearly.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times