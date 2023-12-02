Library Life: Week of Dec. 3, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Local Author Signing: From 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9, local author and business owner Alan N. Webber will be signing copies of his new novel, “Roll Me Away.”

• Snowed in with a Book: This adult winter reading challenge is running now through Jan. 31 with chances to win prizes. Sign up online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: Gathers at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as participants explore through stories, songs and activities.

• Strings in the Stacks: At 7 p.m. Friday, the River Valley String Ensemble will perform a festive holiday concert.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Scholastic Book Fair: Happening 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Write A Letter to Santa: Stop by the library between now and Dec. 9 to write to Santa. The library will send off the letters to the North Pole.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Drop in between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 for cocoa and crafts. All are welcome.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Build Bear: At 5 p.m. Friday, stop by the library to build a bear.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Lap Sit: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, introduce your child to the wonderful world of books. Caregiver participation and registration required.

• Toddler Time: At 10 a.m. Thursday, toddlers and caregivers can explore with various toys and sensory materials.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Christmas Collection: The library is in the process of collecting small Christmas trees (3-4 feet) and small ornaments. Contact for more information on how to donate.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Local Author Appearance: From 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, local author Aaron Robinson will discuss and sign his latest book, “Not Going Unnoticed.”

• Bingo with the Books: Play games of bingo from 10 a.m. to noon Friday for chances to win prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Take-and-Make: On Monday, stop by the library to get materials to make a mini snow globe pendant.

• Adult Book Club: Save the date for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, when the Annual Picking Party will be held to select next year’s reading list.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social Hour: Meets at 9 a.m. Monday. Registration required.

• Radio Players Christmas Show: Save the date for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Registration required.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Pembroke Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Mystery Club: At 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, grab a new-to-you read.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Christmas Vanishing” by Anne Perry; “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey; “The Burnout” by Sophia Kinsella.

