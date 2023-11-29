Film creatives, area natives collaborate on horror film

A native of Clifton and a native of Ashkum not only share the county of Iroquois but also share a love of film.

Award-winning writer/director and Clifton native Andrew Lamping is teaming up with Ashkum native-turned-Hollywood-filmmaker Jeff Stolhand again in the upcoming feature film, “Nightfall.”

Stolhand and Lamping co-wrote the story and will co-direct the project.

Utilizing the local small-town camaraderie and, with the cooperation of Clifton and Chebanse villages and businesses, the filmmakers will be bringing the big screen to the small-village setting.

“While most details of the story remain private, what we do know is local talent from theater groups and talented crew members from Los Angeles and Austin, Texas, will be converging for this event,” the filmmakers said in a news release.

Filming is aimed to be set for March with the hope of a release at the end of 2024.