Bourbonnais kicking off holiday season with tree lighting, contests for residents

The village of Bourbonnais isn’t waiting until the calendar turns to December to start celebrating the holiday season.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the village of Bourbonnais will host its third annual tree lighting ceremony at 131 S. Main St., Bourbonnais.

The event, titled “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” will feature sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students, an appearance by Santa and touch-a-truck photos with a public works truck, police squad car and firetruck. Coffee and food items will be available for purchase from Connect Roasters, Dairy Queen and Chick-fil-A’s food truck.

Dairy Queen will have $1 small cones available.

<strong>VERY MERRY COLORING CONTEST</strong>

The village also is hosting the fourth annual Very Merry Coloring Contest, sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Koehler Sports & Spinal Rehab. This free activity is open to village residents and provides a festive experience for all ages. The custom Bourbonnais coloring page can be downloaded and printed from villageofbourbonnais.com. Copies are also available at the Administration Office during business hours at 600 Main St. NW.

Categories include: ages 6 and younger; ages 7 to 10; all ages or family; and special needs. Entries must be received by by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

“The coloring contest, in addition to the holiday lighting contest, is a wonderful way to spread holiday cheer,” said Mayor Paul Schore in a news release.

“We look forward to seeing the talented artists here in Bourbonnais.”

Completed coloring pages can be mailed or delivered to: Village of Bourbonnais Coloring Contest, Attention: Lindy Casey, 600 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. All winners will be notified.

For coloring contest information or to print the coloring page, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3t1STyx" target="_blank">bit.ly/3t1STyx</a>.

<strong>HOLIDAY HOMES & HOLLY JOLLY LIGHTING CONTEST</strong>

The village of Bourbonnais presents the fourth annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing Dec. 1-25.

Registration closed this week to participate as a decorated home, but residents still can participate in the voting process.

Official judging will take place in the Traditional category by an outside panel of judges. People’s Choice voting will take place via the village of Bourbonnais’ Facebook page Dec. 1-11. All winners will be notified and announced.

Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey shared in a news release the 2022 online map was viewed about 30,000 times, and more than 5,400 People’s Choice votes were tallied, which is the highest engagement to date. In 2021, there were 4,400 votes.

“During COVID, this event originated as a safe way for families to still be able to get out and enjoy the festive season at a time when annual holiday events were being canceled due to precautionary measures,” Casey said.

“While the contest is for village residents, we have visitors from all over coming to enjoy the streamlined route. We take the guesswork out of where to look in Bourbonnais for beautifully decorated homes.”

For more information, or to view the map come Friday, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.