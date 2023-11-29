'Artful Dodger' arrives, and 'Slow Horses' returns

Did Charles Dickens write the book on Christmas? Some think so. So, what better time than the holidays to introduce the Australian series “The Artful Dodger”?

Streaming on Hulu, this new twist on “Oliver Twist” has been relocated to Sydney in the 1850s, where former pickpocket Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “Phineas and Ferb,” “Love Actually”) has established himself as a successful surgeon. He’s reacquainted with his sordid past when his old ringleader, Fagin (David Thewlis), pays a visit.

The limited material made available for review is sufficient to inform us this update includes spunky young characters filled with 21st-century sass and a contemporary pop/rock score.

The most interesting aspect is the appearance of Thewlis, whose presence in the third season of FX’s “Fargo” was so filled with menace. He’s been around for some time. His first movie credit is also Dickensian, having appeared in a 1987 version of “Little Dorrit.”

• A spirit of Dickensian gloom also informs the atmosphere of the U.K. import espionage drama “Slow Horses,” streaming its third season on Apple TV+.

Adapted from the “Slough House” series of novels by Mick Herron, it concerns a holding pen for MI5 agents who have disgraced themselves by botching an operation in a public fashion. Or who at least appeared to have done so.

The Slow Horses are overseen by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). The phrase “role of a lifetime” rings particularly hollow when mentioned in proximity to Oldman, who has played everyone from Sid Vicious to George Smiley, Lee Harvey Oswald and Count Dracula. But Lamb is an astoundingly rude and unpleasant fellow, seen frequently in greasy clothes and unwashed hair, eating cheap and unhealthy food. That’s not to say he’s not intelligent or an asset to intelligence agencies.

He’s in frequent contact with Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), MI5’s deputy director, who has a habit of using Lamb’s Horses as decoys when staging larger operations. This season centers around a group of rogue agents who have turned their training and weaponry on the Sceptered Isle.

“Horses” can be enjoyed for its bleak atmosphere, black comedy or Le Carre-level intrigue. My favorite scenes are between the slovenly Lamb and the posh Taverner. After decidedly unfriendly sparring, she always departs looking like she needs a shower.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

More than 45 years removed from his premature demise in 1977, we have never really left the Elvis era behind. The past few years have seen Baz Luhrmann’s opulent biopic “Elvis,” and more recently, director Sofia Coppola explored his marriage in the 2023 drama “Priscilla.” Just this year, Paramount+ looked at the role of television in reviving his career in “Reinventing Elvis: the ‘68 Comeback.”

While Presley was dubbed “The King” and projected a larger-than-life image, his Graceland home remains rather modest and lived-in by celebrity mansion standards.

Look for vintage clips of Presley as well as an appearance by actress Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”), for whom this Graceland special will involve a trip to Grandpa’s house.

