Iroquois Memorial Hospital partnering with Toys For Tots

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is partnering with The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation again this year by placing toy collection boxes at the hospital’s main entrance, the Iroquois Regional Health Center and the Gilman, Milford, St. Anne and Watseka clinics, now through Dec. 4.

To find the address of the IMH location in Illinois nearest you, go to imhrh.org.

Toys for Tots is an international not-for-profit organization. New items such as books and toys that are donated help give children a message of hope at Christmas. Monetary donations are also accepted. Toys for Tots in Iroquois County also partners with the Watseka Park District and Food From the Heart, who accepts food donations for a Christmas Dinner the day of the toy distribution.

All proceeds benefit families in Iroquois County. Last year’s campaign had over 4,000 toys distributed to children from newborn to age 11. Families in need can fill out an application for the toys online at ToysForTots.org.

For more information or any questions, contact Bill Nutter, Iroquois County Toys for Tots coordinator, at 815-471-0129.