Governors State University preparing for 2 holiday productions

The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University has announced two upcoming holiday productions: the beloved classic “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” running Dec. 1-3, and Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas” at 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 9.

<strong>‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’</strong>

Rediscover the magic of Frank Capra’s timeless masterpiece, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in a fun and immersive way. With the help of an ensemble led by the Center’s staff, this live radio play adaptation takes you back in time to the 1940s, where you become part of a live studio audience attending a radio broadcast of this beloved holiday tale. Experience the nostalgia of classic radio theatre as actors bring George Bailey, Clarence the angel and the residents of Bedford Falls to life. The Center Stage will be transformed into a vintage radio studio, complete with a Foley artist creating sound effects right before your eyes.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3. Tickets are $35 each, or $20 for students and children under 14. Go to <a href="https://www.govst.edu/ItsAWonderfulLife" target="_blank">govst.edu/ItsAWonderfulLife/</a>.

<strong>Lightwire Theater’s ‘A Very Electric Christmas’</strong>

Lightwire Theater returns to the Center with their modern holiday fairytale, “A Very Electric Christmas.” This performance combines the art of puppetry, dance and cutting-edge technology to create a visually stunning experience for all ages. As the lights dim and the stage comes alive, watch as this tale of family, friendship and hope comes to life to the tune of timeless holiday hits, from legendary artists such as Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.

As an additional treat from the Center, join the Electric-CENTERic Holiday Party between “A Very Electric Christmas” showtimes, an afternoon filled with festive cheer, delightful crafts and delicious indulgence at the Hot Cocoa Station, sponsored by the GovState Alumni Association. There will be a Selfie Machine, complete with fun photo booth props, a Glow Stick Dance Party, pictures with Santa, a holiday raffle and more. All included in the price of the “A Very Electric Christmas” ticket.

Tickets range from $29-44 each or are $20 for students and children under 14. Go to <a href="https://www.govst.edu/VeryElectricXmas2023" target="_blank">govst.edu/VeryElectricXmas2023</a>.