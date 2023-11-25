REEL TALK: Sandler brings life, love and levity to 'Leo'

Where to watch “Leo” is now streaming on Netflix.

Adam Sandler collaborates with Robert Smigel and Paul Sado to give us “Leo,” a funny yet poignant animated story about middle school and aging. If that sounds like an odd combination, it is, and it works.

Appealing to both kids and adults, “Leo” is a gem of a family film that will make you laugh and cry as you look back on life … as well as look ahead.

We meet Leo the Lizard (voiced by Sandler) who has lived his life in a terrarium in a classroom. Chatting with his roommate, Squirtle the Turtle (voiced by Bill Burr), Leo begins to understand he’s old — 74 — and he’s got one year to live because that’s how long lizards live.

Determined to break out of the confines of his elementary school life, he hatches a plan to see the world and live his last year to its fullest. That plan, however, is thwarted by Ms. Malkin (voiced by Cecil Strong), a substitute teacher whose best years might be behind her as well.

Using her old-school style of teaching, she charges the students with caring for the lizard at their homes over the weekend, but Leo slips up and talks …and these conversations begin to help each child who takes him home.

Seeing the film through adults’ eyes takes us back in time to a time most of us would never go back to for all the money in the world: the last year of elementary school, approaching middle school.

It’s an awkward time as kids try to figure out who they really are and they begin to understand life a little better, too. Each child who takes Leo home has some big issue with which they are unsure of how to deal.

These open, sweet, innocent conversations with Leo — who guides each child to making the right and best decisions — warm our hearts as we see the kids begin to grow up. Within the seriousness of the discussions, there’s a lightness as well, filled with humor, making it perfectly well-balanced to appeal to both kids and adults.

A fair warning on this is there are a couple of hilarious moments that are a bit off-color and are for adults only. But they happen so quickly, they should be benign to kids.

Every good story has a villain and, in this case, it’s Ms. Malkin. She has her own story to tell, but it’s not before she wreaks havoc on both Leo’s and Squirtle’s lives as well as even the children, much to her own chagrin. There’s a story behind her actions and again, it’s this balance of sadness of her younger decisions affecting her life now and humorously looking in that rearview mirror that helps us to better understand the “bad guy.”

Of course, Sandler brings life, love and levity to his character of Leo and pairing him with Bill Burr is comedic genius. Strong’s voicing of Malkin is unrecognizable, but she finds a way to age and instill depth to an animated villain.

If you’re wondering if Rob Schneider makes an appearance in this Sandler film, you bet he does. He plays the school principal. Jo Koy has a blast as the beefy Coach Kimura, who Malkin has secretly adored from afar.

Sandler’s daughters skillfully bring two of the kids to life. You couldn’t ask for a stronger cast to create a meaningful animated story.

While I don’t have any youngsters at home anymore, I envision parents and kids sitting down together to watch this tale followed by plenty of opened doors for heartfelt and honest conversations between them. From divorce to confidence and everything in between, “Leo” covers it all.

And let’s not forget Leo’s predicament of aging and looking back on life, questioning if he’s made the most of it. Aren’t we all doing that as we reach a certain age?

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"Leo" is now streaming on Netflix.