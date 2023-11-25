Pet of the Weekend: Nov. 25, 2023

Name: Boo, Willy and Coco

Age: 2

Our People and Place of Residence: Sophia and Isabella Tedeschi, of Manteno.

A Little Bit About Us: We rescued a stray, pregnant cat, and she had three babies. We were there when the kittens were all born. We kept the mom and the three kittens. They love playing with pom-pom balls and their bird toy. They also love to cuddle and go on walks in their cat stroller. In 2021, we entered Willy and Boo into the pet parade at the Oktoberfest, and they both won best cat. The mama cat and her babies love watching the birds at the feeder through the window, and they like watching the rabbits run through the yard.

Favorite Treat: Temptations.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: We are happy we have a home and are not running the streets.