New on the bookshelf: Nov. 25, 2023

<strong>Pulitzer Prize winner translates herself in ‘Roman Stories’</strong>

After World War II, Ireland’s Samuel Beckett began writing some works in French and then translating them into English. Swapping his mother tongue for his adopted language allowed him to “write without style.” Out went the puns and other linguistic trickery; in came spare, stripped-back writing that offered both clarity and ambiguity.

After the publication of her 2013 novel “The Lowland,” Jhumpa Lahiri stopped writing in English and turned to Italian. In her collection of essays from last year, “Translating Myself and Others,” Lahiri explained that she writes in Italian to “feel free.” That freedom helped produce “Whereabouts,” her remarkable third novel. After writing it — leanly, without obvious style — in Italian, Lahiri translated it into English.

The Bengali American’s latest work to be translated from Italian (by Lahiri and Todd Portnowitz) is “Roman Stories,” nine tales about people and their struggles in the Eternal City. Lahiri keeps identities under wraps: Rome is rarely mentioned and characters are never named. The cast is largely made up of outsiders with “darker complexions,” enabling the Pulitzer Prize winner (for “Interpreter of Maladies”) to artfully explore themes of belonging, displacement, acceptance and intolerance.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Small-time thugs, big-time crooks hole up at a lake</strong>

There are two kinds of people in Tim O’Brien’s “America Fantastica”: stupid crooks and crooks who aren’t as smart as they think they are.

If that sounds like an Elmore Leonard or Carl Hiaasen crime romp, you’re in the right territory. O’Brien has proven to be a chameleon with later books, channeling Stephen King and Vladimir Nabokov.

“America Fantastica” suggests he’s now in the mood to have fun. By the fifth page, protagonist Boyd has left his job managing a J.C. Penney store, robbed a bank, kidnapped the helpful teller who handed him the dough (her name is Angie and she may have a crush on him) and hit the road for Mexico. Over the next 450 pages (yes, it’s too many), he will tangle with sarcastic thugs, villainous bank officials, a hippie and a fake Finn who thinks it’s cool to watch Boyd’s toes get broken. Much of this activity will happen while Boyd, who’s the silent type, and Angie, who never stops talking, are holed up in a mansion on a Minnesota lake.

Part of what makes “Fantastica” such fun is O’Brien’s tangy, slangy dialogue, which zips the story along.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Bio of ‘Madonna’ has insights but never gets into the groove</strong>

First, the good news: Mary Gabriel’s doorstop, “Madonna: A Rebel Life,” is a meticulously researched, readable account of the most driven and (re)inventive pop star of our times.

Madonna Louise Ciccone’s staggering, decades-long career and global reach has embraced trends in music, fashion and activism, and Gabriel packs an Encyclopedia Madonnica of detail and anecdote into 800 pages, following a proper chronology, bookended by the performer’s sorrow-tinged childhood in suburban Detroit to international elder. The lean years in New York; breakout dance singles; grueling tours; chameleon-like personas; sorties into Hollywood; troubled marriages to a hotheaded actor and a steely British filmmaker—there’s something juicy for every fan, so gorge yourself.

Gabriel has done her homework, and then some, poring over archives and interviewing key players, among them invaluable Christopher Ciccone, the star’s younger brother and artistic accomplice.

Gabriel has written a hagiography rather than a biography, worshipful in its tone, eliding Madonna’s later desperation to maintain her looks and sexual prowess as she ages. “Madonna” is a work of bland ambition, with one extraordinary achievement: It makes the megastar boring. Someday the legend will get the feminist biography she deserves, but this ain’t it.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune