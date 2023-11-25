Library Life: Week of Nov. 26, 2023

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, students in grades fourth through sixth can discuss “Pax” by Sarah Pennypacker. Register online.

• Twinkle Twinkle Storytime: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for all ages.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Printmaking: At 5 p.m. Monday, grades seventh through 12th can try out printmaking.

• Crafty Adults: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can try crocheting. Registration required.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, discuss “The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre” by Natasha Lester.

• Present Box Craft: Meets at 10 a.m. Dec. 2. Register by Wednesday. Free to patrons or $5 for nonresidents.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Drop in between 2:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 for cocoa and crafts. All are welcome.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Lego Night: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Mommy (Daddy) & Me Holiday Painting: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, a parent and child can create a painting. Cost is $10 per couple.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed A Turkey” by Lucy Colandro.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: Meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Symphony of Secrets” by Brendan Slocumb.

• Social Worker in the Library: Representatives from Aunt Martha’s will be available for assistance from 1-5 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, writers can come together to share and critique work.

• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, kids can enjoy a book and craft with Mr. William.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Meets at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Pen to Paper/Open Mic Night: Writing club members will share their stories at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writing Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Crochet Class: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Second Act” by Danielle Steel; “Dirty 30” by Janet Evanovich; “Obsession” by Stuart Woods.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens' Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org/" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544