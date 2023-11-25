5 photos from the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast

Daily Journal staff report

The Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast marked its 40th year Nov. 8, as a crowd of 190 gathered at the Kankakee Country Club.

Founded in 1982, the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast has brought top speakers to the community during the years.

This year, Juan Ortiz brought a powerful story of faith and forgiveness to the annual event. Ortiz today is a successful author, speaker and consultant in the credit card-processing business, but he overcame a brutal childhood of poverty and abuse.