RANDALL: Plan of attack to remove the clutter

We all desire to be more organized.

To get more organized, you must first remove the clutter.

Last month, I talked about subtracting when you add something to your household. This month, we are going to talk about different approaches you can take to remove the clutter.

November is a great month to do just this.

We all are anticipating adding to our households during the holidays; be it gifts, decorations or food items. You name it, I can very confidently say it will happen to you and to me. So, let’s prepare for that onslaught of new items.

I have talked about decluttering one room at a time, which is a great idea, but so many of us are busy — very busy and even busier this time of year. Maybe we don’t have time to declutter and organize a whole room. Therefore, we need to determine the best way to attack this.

I started following a group on Facebook recently called Declutter 365. I would like to believe I do not need to declutter since I am a professional organizer and very organized.

However, that would be a false belief.

There are always things I can declutter in my home. This group comes up with some great ideas about decluttering. It is extremely motivating to read the posts.

With no time on your hands, one suggestion I would have is to grab a bag every day and remove 10 items you no longer need, use or love.

Just 10. Not 100.

Maybe remove 10 from one room on Day 1 and then move onto a second room on Day 2. Take that bag you fill every day to your favorite charitable organization. This time of year, charitable organizations are in need to items for their resale shops or free shops.

I live in a town that has an organization that has a store that is free. No questions asked. All the items in the store have been donated. You might find something similar in your town. They offer free clothing and household items to those in need. They also are holding a free toy shopping day, but that is on a sign-up basis.

If you are up for more than 10 items per day, you might try setting your alarm for 15 or 20 minutes per day and see what you can accomplish in that amount of time. Every little bit counts. I would guess once the 15 to 20 minutes are up, you will be on a roll and continue to declutter.

If you have kids who have grown out of their toys, now is the time to teach them about giving to those less fortunate. Explain there are children who might not get as many gifts as they do. Remind them of the last time they played with a certain toy or if they ever played with it. This is a great life lesson we all can benefit from learning.

Take it a little bit at a time, and your decluttering will pay off in the long run.