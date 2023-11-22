New Movie Releases: Dec. 1, 2023

Also showing <strong>‘Napoleon’</strong> R, 158 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/epic.</em> <strong>‘Wish’</strong> PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/fantasy.</em> <strong>‘Trolls Band Together’</strong> PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/musical.</em> <strong>‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’</strong> PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> <strong>‘The Holdovers’</strong> R, 113 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> <strong>‘Thanksgiving’</strong> R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> <strong>‘The Marvels’</strong> PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/fantasy.</em>

<strong>‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’</strong>

NR, 168 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/concert.</em> Pop superstar Beyoncé performs hit songs in concert and discusses the creative process behind her world tour.

<strong>‘Silent Night’</strong>

R, 94 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> On Christmas Eve, a man witnesses the death of his young son when the boy gets caught in crossfire between warring gangs. Recovering from a wound that cost him his voice, he soon embarks on a bloody and grueling quest to punish those responsible.

<strong>‘Godzilla Minus One’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Fantasy/Adventure.</em> Japan is already devastated by the war when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster.

<strong>‘The Shift’</strong>

NR, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/Faith.</em> Kevin Garner meets a nefarious adversary known as The Benefactor. When Kevin refuses The Benefactor’s offer of wealth and power, he is shifted into an alternate totalitarian reality.

