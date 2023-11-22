Live music this weekend: Nov. 22, 2023

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>TNT-Chicago</strong>
Top Fuel Saloon — 34271 S. Hickory St., Braidwood
<em>7:30 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Not Yet</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>The Neumann Superhumann One Mann Rock Show</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar and Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>
Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park
<em>9 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Marty Mercer</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion <span id="docs-internal-guid-406d27dd-7fff-d1d8-def2-68f1c620579b">— 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee</span>
<em>5:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Ms. Eva’s Showcase</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>MG Bailey</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Frank Paul Band</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
The Corner Tap — 201 N. Water St., Wilmington
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Blues Jam w/Andy Duncanson and Susan Williams</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>
