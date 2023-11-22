Live music this weekend: Nov. 22, 2023

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>TNT-Chicago</strong>

Top Fuel Saloon — 34271 S. Hickory St., Braidwood

<em>7:30 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Bongo Chief</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Not Yet</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>The Neumann Superhumann One Mann Rock Show</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar and Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>8 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Justin & John Unplugged</strong>

Fun Hub Bar — 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>9 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Marty Mercer</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion <span id="docs-internal-guid-406d27dd-7fff-d1d8-def2-68f1c620579b">— 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee</span>

<em>5:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Ms. Eva’s Showcase</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>MG Bailey</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Frank Paul Band</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

The Corner Tap — 201 N. Water St., Wilmington

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/Andy Duncanson and Susan Williams</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>

