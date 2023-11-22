Iroquois County health dept. offers simple tips to avoid foodborne illnesses

As we enter the busy holiday season, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging food safety practices by reminding residents to follow simple tips to avoid foodborne illnesses, such as Salmonella, E. coli and Campylobacter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 31 pathogens known to cause foodborne illness. Every year, there are an estimated 48 million cases of illness; 128,000 hospitalizations; and 3,000 deaths in the United States because of foodborne diseases. Symptoms can vary depending on the illness, but some common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and nausea. It is difficult to say with certainty which microbe is causing a given illness without laboratory testing.

The following simple precautions always should be followed by cooks and food service workers to reduce the possibility of anyone becoming sick:

<strong>Separate:</strong> Use a separate cutting board for cooked foods and raw foods and always wash them after use. Do not cut raw vegetables on the same cutting board as raw meat. Avoid cross contamination. Wash any utensil after preparing one food item before going on to the next item.

<strong>Clean:</strong> Always wash hands before touching any food. Wash hands and surfaces often during food preparation and afterward.

<strong>Cook:</strong> Make sure all meats are thoroughly cooked by using a meat thermometer: turkey, stuffing and other poultry to 165 degrees; whole cut veal, beef and lamb roasts to 145 degrees; and ground meats including pork and beef and egg dishes to 155 degrees.

<strong>Chill:</strong> Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within two hours. The refrigerator should be maintained at 41 degrees or lower and the freezer should be at 0 degrees or lower. Keep hot foods hot, 135 degrees or hotter, and cold foods cold, 41 degrees or below. Never defrost food at room temperature. Thaw food in the refrigerator, in a cold-water bath or in the microwave. When using a microwave, meat must be cooked immediately after. Marinate foods in the refrigerator.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.usda.gov" target="_blank">usda.gov</a>, <a href="https://www.cdc.gov" target="_blank">cdc.gov</a> or <a href="https://www.fightbac.org" target="_blank">fightbac.org</a>, or contact Kate Mueller, Director of Environmental Health, at 815-432-2483.