Can a 'Genie' save Christmas?

The Thanksgiving turkey has not yet fully thawed, but that won’t stop the premature Christmas specials.

Peacock streams the 2023 holiday fantasy “Genie,” starring Melissa McCarthy as an enchanted wish-granter named Flora.

Similar to many such movies, “Genie” begins with a little heartache. Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) has worked hard to get his family into a fancy apartment building in New York City, complete with a doorman (Marc Maron). But that has not left much time for the wife (Denee Benton) and kid, so she’s decided to leave him right around the holidays. And his boss (Alan Cumming) fires him the very same day.

Crestfallen, Bernard finds solace in a dusty antique that explodes in computer special effects once he gives it a little elbow grease.

Apparently, Flora has been stuck in there for some 2,000 years. This doesn’t explain her outfit. It looks like a costume from a grade-school production of “Aladdin,” something cobbled together from thrift store castoffs. And she appears to have been ensconced in the bottle before the invention of shampoo and conditioner — but just in time for blue eye shadow.

McCarthy does her best to be a sassy genie. She discovers pizza with the gusto of someone who hasn’t eaten for two millennia and grants Bernard’s wish to have the “Mona Lisa” hung on the wall of his apartment. This casual gesture sparks a manhunt for the masterpiece and the arrival of a detective (Luis Guzman). But first, Flora gets to wash her hair and trade in her ancient duds for Christmas sweaters.

It takes a lot of sparkle and belabored jokes to get around to Bernard’s most fervent wish (hint: the wife and kid mentioned above) and for Flora to realize in some 2,000 years, she’s never found a better friend.

If the strenuous feel-good vibe of “Genie” seems familiar, it’s because it was written by Richard Curtis, whose works include “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually,” among others.

• Apple TV+ puts the accent on its most-talked-about series with a showcase for a star of the just-concluded “Ted Lasso,” “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” streaming today.

While best known for “Lasso,” Waddington also appeared in HBO’s cult hit “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “Sex Education.” She’s spent decades on London and Broadway stages but has all the hallmarks of an actress of a certain age enjoying her sudden “discovery.” She’s everywhere. She even co-hosted this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Statuesque yet self-deprecating, both posh and approachable, Waddington runs through Christmas songs and skits with fellow “Lasso” co-stars and other singing celebrities in front of a London audience. Its setting emphasizes the live theatrical experience at the expense of glitzy Christmas TV special cheese. And that’s too bad. There’s a super-corny moment of holiday twinkle at the very end, but revealing that would be like opening your Christmas presents five weeks early.

• Apple TV+ also streams a new live-action/animated hybrid adaptation of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the children’s book by Margery Williams.

• Move over “Survivor.” Netflix streams “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Inflation is a good thing when you’re blowing up giant balloons. “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) goes behind the scenes.

— “Saturday Night Live” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) glances back at Thanksgiving-themed skits.

— “NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents “Lee and Liza’s Family Tree,” highlighting the difficulty of exploring one’s genealogy when you are the descendants of enslaved people.

— “Secrets of the Dead” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) searches for the remains of Richard III’s nephews, said to have been murdered by their hunchbacked uncle.

CULT CHOICE

The president (Jack Warden) and his circle fall under the spell of a mysterious stranger (Peter Sellers) who is actually a simple-minded gardener who likes to watch television in the 1979 satire “Being There” (11 p.m., TCM, TV-14). Directed by Hal Ashby and based on a book by Jerzy Kosinski.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... David Spade hosts “Snake Oil” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Amazing Race” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The $100,000 Pyramid” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Peter Dinklage and Tig Notaro sit down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Joel Kinnaman and Mario Carbone on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Paul Giamatti, Andrew Moskos and Pep Rosenfeld visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).