New on the bookshelf: Nov. 18, 2023

<strong>Hand’s ‘Haunting’ keeps scares coming in creepy, deserted mansion</strong>

We can’t know if the late Shirley Jackson would like the sequel to “The Haunting of Hill House” that her estate authorized, but I bet she’d like its creepy vibe.

Elizabeth Hand’s “A Haunting on the Hill” takes place in the same crumbling mansion as Jackson’s 1959 classic and the 2018 Netflix series inspired by it. Aside from a couple of small references to previous incidents, that’s the only connection in Hand’s book, which is set in the present and features a quartet of theater artists who — unlike the supernatural explorers in Jackson’s novel — don’t plan to debunk the house’s ghostly aura. They intend to exploit it.

Holly has written a play that deals with the supernatural. Despite vague warnings, her plan is to workshop it at Hill House, along with girlfriend Nisa, who’s adapting old-time “murder ballads” to be used in the play; actor/sound designer Stevie; and demanding actor Amanda, who thinks the meaty role Holly’s play offers her will be her ticket back into the public eye.

(Spoiler alert: It won’t, but the distinct possibility that she will perish in some terrible way at Hill House might.)

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Novel inspired by Ted Bundy’s crimes</strong>

The killer in “Bright Young Women” is not named, but anyone who’s familiar with Ted Bundy will recognize it’s a fictional version of him.

Jessica Knoll’s novel is set at a sorority house where, in the third chapter, a killer strikes. Sorority President Pamela Schumacher survives, even getting a glimpse of the culprit. She spends the rest of the book, which alternates between the present and the ‘70s time of the attack, working to bring the killer to justice — with the assistance of a reporter and mysterious Tina Cannon, whose late lover was killed by the same man more than four decades ago.

In the ‘70s, when serial killers were first named and seemed to be everywhere, the victims were usually young women. The thesis of Knoll’s novel is that it was easier to get away with killing them because there was no one to stand up for them. In the early years of feminism, police officers and reporters could discount their stories, call them “hysterical” and leave it to some future cop to solve, as eventually happened with Bundy’s dozens of murders.

Knoll has a sharp ear for the myriad ways women can be discounted.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Montgomery’s tale of turtle rescues</strong>

“This, I thought, is how to confront the cruelty of the word,” writes Sy Montgomery near the end of her enchanting “Of Time and Turtles.”

She’s talking about saving turtles, most of them smashed while (slowly) walking across New England highways on their way to water, nests or a (slow) frolic in a meadow.

“Turtles” is very much of a piece with Montgomery’s beatific “The Soul of an Octopus” in its assertion that listening to another species — and using what you learn — is good not just for those creatures but for everyone.

Montgomery does most of her listening in the basement of the Massachusetts home of Alexxia Bell and Natasha Nowick. She does a lot of smelling there, too, because they have a hospital with up to 1,000 turtles living, wintering or recovering from surgery. They’re the stars of the book, dedicated animal lovers who refuse to give up on the turtles in their tender, devoted care. (Did you know turtles can be brought back from the dead? Bell and Nowick have done it.)

Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson also spend time in the field, rescuing eggs and releasing healed animals into the wild.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune