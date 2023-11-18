Local band director Penrod to march in Macy's Thanksgiving parade

A piece of Kankakee County will be part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Eric Penrod, a retired band director from the Kankakee School District, has been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country to participate in the holiday parade.

Joining Penrod, of St. Anne, will be his daughter, Paige Smith, of Georgetown. The father and daughter will be playing trumpet and alto saxophone, respectively.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry again will convey its theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” to honor the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere.

During their careers, the music educators in this band collectively have mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. These professionals not only teach and direct music, they teach about life itself.

“My participation in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day 2022 with this same group was supposed to be the only time we would participate in a major parade in the USA … and it turns out, we get to do it again,” Penrod said. “My daughter, Paige Smith, who is also a former District #111 band director, will be marching again as well.”

Not only does Penrod get another chance to march with this group, he gets a chance to be a living example of something he teaches students.

“I always told my students that music is something that you can do for the rest of your life … and I am proving it.”

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and band director Jon Waters.

The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell.

For information on the parade — which airs live on NBC on Thanksgiving morning — go to <a href="https://www.macys.com/s/parade" target="_blank">macys.com/s/parade</a>.