Kankakee Kultivators host program on recycling, receive tips from expert

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club installed new officers at its Nov. 9 meeting. Incoming officers include Carol Bowman (president), Marla Gash (vice president), Burma Matthews (second vice president), Connie Lemon (secretary) and Rosanne Gianotti (treasurer).

Outgoing board members were honored: Burma Mathews (president), Karma and Lowell Johnson (co-vice presidents), Jan Alleman (second vice president) and Kathy Marcotte (secretary).

Marta Keans, Will County Recycling specialist, provided the program Recycling Confusion: Let’s Sort it Out. Her presentation provided information for people who find recycling a difficult process. Keans stated the rules have kept changing as the industries that collect, sort and process recycled materials deal with the cost of doing business.

<strong>Some recycling tips Marta offered included:</strong>

• Don’t waste precious water cleaning out containers. A used paper towel will clean out the majority of the residue in your container. The high temperature used in processing will burn off labels and food debris.

• Get over feeling guilty if you recycle the wrong product. We all learn more as we go.

• Rules might vary by county or recycling pick-up service, so check their websites for more information.

<strong>Some mistakes to avoid:</strong>

<strong>• Plastic bags or wrap cannot go through the machines; they will clog the mechanisms. Instead, these can go to grocery stores or other outlets that have collection containers.</strong>

• Scrap metal — must go to scrap yards such as Belson’s in Bradley.

• Hoses, ropes or any “tanglers” will break machines as they go through.

• Batteries — these cannot go into any landfill or recycling. Take to battery reclamation sites such as Batteries Plus or Menards.

• Clothing — cloth is a “tangler” and should not go into landfills or recycling. Use drop-off points such as Goodwill or St. Vincent DePaul.

• Electronics — Belson’s will take at no charge. Check their website to see what they can take.

• Cans full of food — empty can first.

• Diapers — these go in regular garbage.

• Needles and sharps — Consumers can use a heavy non-permeable container such as a laundry detergent bottle that has a tight-fitting lid and put in regular garbage. Medical professionals must use authorized containers and use a qualified disposal company for collection.

• Shredded paper — put in regular garbage or use in compost.

• Tires — Cannot go in either landfill or recycling. Take to a tire retailer.

• Household hazardous waste — Best practice is to use as intended until the container is empty. Naperville is currently the closest facility that can accept hazardous waste. Products under this category include cleaning products, antifreeze, gasoline, paint. Check labels carefully for storage and disposal instructions.

Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club programs are free and open to the public. Anyone with an interest in membership or attending programs can follow on Facebook.