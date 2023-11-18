A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The train of life

This past week, my family said goodbye to Aunt Joan, an aunt to my dad and his siblings, and a great-aunt to me, my siblings and cousins.

Her first role in my mind was always that of my grandpa’s twin sister and best friend. They came into the world together on July 17, 1931, and had been by each other’s sides since. Even if they weren’t living in the same state, their connection as twins was always strong.

After Aunt Joan lost her husband and my grandpa lost our grandma, the two became each other’s plus ones for all social engagements as they were then living just streets away from one another.

I will always be grateful to Aunt Joan for being there for Grandpa during that rough time. I also will now always be grateful to Aunt Joan for bringing the following poem to my attention, as she asked that her son Scott read it during her funeral. The author is unknown, but the impact is powerful.

<em>Life is like a journey on a train, with its stations,</em>

<em>Change of routes, differing scenes, and accidents!</em>

<em>At birth we boarded the train and met our parents,</em>

<em>And we believed they would always travel at our side.</em>

<em>However, at some station down the line our parents stepped off,</em>

<em>Leaving the train and us alone to continue on our own.</em>

<em>As time passed, other people boarded the train;</em>

<em>And they were significant: siblings, friends, children,</em>

<em>And even the Love of our life.</em>

<em>Many will step down and leave a permanent vacuum.</em>

<em>Others will go so unnoticed that we didn’t realize</em>

<em>That they had vacated their seats.</em>

<em>This train ride will be full of joy, sorrow, fantasy,</em>

<em>Expectations, hellos, goodbyes, and farewells.</em>

<em>Success consists of having a good relationship with all the</em>

<em>Passengers … requiring that we give the best of ourselves.</em>

<em>The mystery to everyone is: we don’t know at which station</em>

<em>We ourselves will be asked to step off. So we must live</em>

<em>In the best way — Love, forgive, and offer the best of whom</em>

<em>We are. It is important to do this, because when the time</em>

<em>Comes for us to exit, leaving our seat empty, we should</em>

<em>Leave behind beautiful memories for those who will</em>

<em>Continue riding the train of life without us.</em>

<em>I wish you a joyful journey for the remaining years on</em>

<em>Your train of life. Reap success, give lots of love, and</em>

<em>Be happy. More importantly, be thankful for your journey!</em>

<em>Lastly, I thank you for being one of the passengers</em>

<em>On my train.</em>