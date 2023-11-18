5 photos from KVSO Women's Guild's Dinner for Eight

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild is preparing for the annual Symphony of Sweets, scheduled after the 4 p.m. holiday concert Dec. 3 at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.

The Symphony of Sweets dinner will be held at the Kankakee Country Club immediately after the concert. One of the many auction items with be the Dinner for Eight, a gourmet dinner planned, cooked and served by members and friends of the KVSOWG.

The winning bidder will be able to invite friends into their home for an evening of food and fellowship. Tickets for Symphony of Sweets can be purchased by calling Jane at 815-501-9007 or by going to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.