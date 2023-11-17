Bradley Central student council gives back

On Wednesday, all Bradley Central Middle School students and staff joined together to practice gratitude through a school-wide service project sponsored by its Student Council Organization. The entire student body contributed to the making of 33 fleece tie-blankets for the residents at Aperion Care, an assisted living facility in Bradley.

Bradley Central’s Student Council Officers JoAnna Jenkins, Brynlee Lochner, Easton Stump and Piper Hetherington, delivered the blankets Thursday to an Aperion Care representative. Bradley Central teacher and Student Council Advisor Mallory Jenkins said, “We are excited to provide an opportunity for all students to do something meaningful and get to experience the joy of giving back to their community especially during the holiday season.”

Jenkins added the service project was a huge success and hopefully will become a yearly tradition at Bradley Central Middle School.