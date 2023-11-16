TV for grownups: 'Julia' and 'The Crown'

Netflix will stream the sixth and final season of “The Crown” in two installments. The first four episodes arrive tonight, and the final six will appear Dec. 16.

We all know how it ends. In fact, this final chapter wrestles with two of the more well-documented royal dramas of the past generation: the sudden death of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in 1997 and the long-anticipated demise of Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) in 2022.

Dominic West (“The Wire”) returns as Charles, Prince of Wales. “The Crown” did a great job of casting younger and more awkward versions of Charles in past seasons. West often seems too dashing, handsome and decisive in the role of a dithering standby, married to a woman he doesn’t want and pining for the lover (Olivia Williams) he can’t have.

Look for Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. He returns in the third season of “Slow Horses,” streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 29. Lesley Manville, now in the PBS “Masterpiece” series “World on Fire,” returns as the queen’s sister and occasional headache, Princess Margaret.

• Rooted in history and great to look at, “The Crown” has very much been a show for grownups. The same can be said of “Julia,” returning for a second season on Max.

Now a bona-fide television star as well as a best-selling author, Julia Child (Sarah Lancashire) might have become just too big a fish for her small Boston public television pond.

David Hyde Pierce returns as her husband, Paul, whose sudden removal from the diplomatic corps continues to offer backstory and intrigue. Bebe Neuwirth, as Child’s friend Avis, enjoys a late-in-life romance this season. Watching these two “Frasier” stars so excellently cast makes the new reboot of that Kelsey Grammer series seem even more sad and beside the point.

Not unlike “The Gilded Age,” this series adds a subplot that casts its characters in a progressive and racially tolerant light that might be as much wishful thinking as actual history. Alice (Brittany Bradford) dreams up a women’s talk-show panel that predates “The View” by about 40 years.

And Julia’s editor, Judith (Fiona Glascott), remains an indispensable part of the “French Chef” family while working overtime to help her boss and mentor Blanche Knopf (Judith Light) as she loses her sight. Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) arrives and plays against type as a no-nonsense former CBS producer.

“Julia” has frothy fun playing with period details. Season two will bring Julia’s team to the Johnson White House kitchen, and a trip to Paris has Judith fending off the flirtations of composer/singer Jacques Brel, as Avis spends a weighty afternoon with philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre. Too much? Of course. But at only eight episodes, “Julia” is never enough.

To recap, “The Crown” offers much to admire and “Julia” has much to love.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A senator is shot at his daughter’s wedding on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• The Ravens and the Bengals meet in Thursday Night Football (7:15 p.m.), streaming on Prime Video.

• A couple inherits a large estate (8 p.m.) and discovers a way to talk to its permanent residents (8:30 p.m.) on “Ghosts UK” (CBS, TV-PG), the British series that inspired the CBS sitcom.

• Bash and Amira bicker on “Transplant” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A formless gelatin engulfs a Pennsylvania town that seems to be more afraid of its teenagers than an alien invader in the 1958 horror classic “The Blob” (8:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). A breakout hit for Steve McQueen. As “The Tingler” would do a year later, “The Blob” invited the monster right into the movie theater itself, oozing through the projectionist’s window.

SERIES NOTES

Mary clashes with Mandy’s mother on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Golden Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A steep learning curve on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A trip to New York sparks memories on “SEAL Team” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, r).

LATE NIGHT

Jonathan Karl and Maria Bamford are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Debicki, Drew and Jonathan Scott and Thumpasaurus on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Paul Mescal and Laufey appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Chris Tucker and Clementine Moss visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).