Riverside's workplace mental health program receives national recognition

Riverside Healthcare is one of four organizations nationally to receive honorable mention recognition for workplace mental health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project.

“At Riverside, we have a responsibility to our employees to foster an environment that promotes mental health,” said Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic in a news release.

“I am proud of our Well in Mind employee assistance program for ensuring not only our employees, but also their family members, have access to mental health resources.”

The Carolyn C. Mattingly Award was established by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Luv u Project in 2022. The award recognizes organizations across the United States that advance the mental health and well-being of their employees.

Riverside’s employee assistance program, Well in Mind, is a free and confidential support service provided by Riverside Healthcare for its employees and their household members. Well in Mind provides expanded offerings focusing on support, prevention, and a mindful approach to mental health and well-being.

“We are grateful to receive this recognition for the work we do at Riverside to promote workplace mental health,” said Kristin Bell, Well in Mind program coordinator. “Health care can be demanding at times, and our team of counselors is dedicated to supporting our employees and their mental health.”