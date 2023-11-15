Pet of the Week: Nov. 15, 2023

<strong>Name:</strong> Snickers (bottom), Reese (middle), KitKat (top)

<strong>Age:</strong> 4 (Snickers) and 1 (Reese and KitKat)

<strong>My People and Place of Residence:</strong> Danelle and Jason Belcher, of Ashkum.

<strong>A Little Bit About Me:</strong> These three love to run and chase each other through the house. They are the sweetest, most lovable kitties. They will come up to you and give you kisses on the cheek.

<strong>Favorite Treat:</strong> Temptations treats with dairy.

<strong>If I Could Speak, I Would Say:</strong> Feed me! (They think they are always starving.)