New Releases: Nov. 17, 2023

<strong>‘Trolls Band Together’</strong>

PG, 91 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animation/musical.</em> Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity. Starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

<strong>‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’</strong>

PG-13, 165 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who’s a songbird and who’s a snake. Starring Hunter Schafer and Rachel Zegler.

<strong>‘The Holdovers’</strong>

R, 113 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker, and with the school’s head cook, a woman who just lost a son in the Vietnam War. Starring Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

<strong>‘Thanksgiving’</strong>

R, 107 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts – the birthplace of the infamous holiday. Starring Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae.

<strong>‘Next Goal Wins’</strong>

PG-13, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sports/comedy.</em> With the 2014 World Cup qualifiers approaching, down-on-his-luck coach Thomas Rongen tries to turn the American Samoa soccer team into winners. Starring Michael Fassbender and Kaimana.

