Indian Oaks Antique Mall hosting 34th annual Christmas open house

BOURBONNAIS — Indian Oaks Antique Mall will be hosting its 34th annual Christmas open house this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, there will be door prizes (including a raffle drawing for a gift certificate) and extensive holiday decorations put up by both the store owners and the dealers who rent space within the store.

Owner Gary Denoyer said that the store has 120 dealers and many come from Indiana and Michigan.

“Seventy-five percent of our business is from out of the area,” he said.

Indian Oaks Antique Mall is at 1300 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais.