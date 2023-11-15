Hedgeapple Arts offering a variety of classes to preface holidays

As the holiday season approaches, Hedgeapple Arts in Kankakee will hold a variety of art workshops designed to inspire creativity and foster a sense of community. From charitable endeavors to winter watercolor workshops, to whimsical ornament-making, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The studio is inside Asbury UMC at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Advance registration is requested at <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a>.

<strong>Community Service Project: Make First-Aid Kits for People in Need</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 25, adults, families, teens and older children with a parent/guardian can kick off the holiday season with a service project to assemble first-aid kits for those in need in the community. The cost is $25 to purchase kit supplies.

<strong>“In My Holiday Era” An Ornament-Making Workshop for Swifties</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Nov. 25, adults, teens and kids 10 and up can make 10 Taylor Swift-inspired ornaments in this fun workshop. The cost is $25.

<strong>‘Sandy Claws’ Christmas Workshop</strong>

From 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, adults, teens and kids 10 and up can participate in a workshop inspired by Jack’s adventure into “Christmas World.” The cost is $25.

<strong>Winter Watercolors: A Painting Workshop (Session 1)</strong>

From 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 2, adults, teens and kids 10 and up can discover (or re-discover) the magic of watercolors in this seasonal workshop, exploring various techniques for creating lovely paintings. The cost is $25.

Session 2 is 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 9.

<strong>No Peeking! Preschool + Kindergarten Holiday Art Workshop</strong>

From 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 16, children ages 3-6 (with one parent or adult) can work on some creative holiday gifts. The cost is $25.

<strong>Holiday Stitching: An (easy) Mini-Embroidery Workshop</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. Dec. 16, adults, teens and kids 10 and up can join a festive stitching session, creating a simple, stitched design to use as a decoration or stitch a tea towel. The cost is $25.

<strong>Petals + Pine: Design a Fresh Floral Arrangement</strong>

From 5:15-7 p.m. Dec. 21, adults, teens and kids 10 and up (with an adult) can create a beautiful and fragrant centerpiece using fresh flowers and greenery, perfect for your holiday table or as a thoughtful gift. The cost is $50.